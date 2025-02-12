Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 02/12 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Wednesday 02/12, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.

School Closings:

California R-1

Camdenton R-3

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Camp R-1

Dixon R-1

Hickory R-1

Holy Family Freeburg

Iberia R-5

Laquey R-3

Lincoln R-2

Macks Creek R-5

Maries R-2

Miller R-3 Tuscumbia

Richland R-4

Sacred Heart Freeburg

St. Elizabeth R-4

The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark

Warsaw R-9

Schools Holding Distance Learning:

Central Methodist University – All Campuses

Climax Springs R-4

Cole Country R-5 Eugene

Crocker R-2

Dallas R-1

Eldon R-1

High Point R-3

Maries R-1

Morgan R-1 & R2

School of the Osage R-2

State Fair Community College – All Campuses

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

University of Missouri – Columbia

Other Closings and Cancellations:

ACT Impact Support Services – All Programs Cancelled

Disabled American Veterans Office – Closed

Hope House Lake Ozark – Closed

Lamb House – Closed

Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church – Closed/No Services

Westlake Christian Church – Closed/No Services

If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com

Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:

LOZ Rentals

LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.

Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, LOZ Rentals, making tracks at the Lake!

Call 573-286-3396 or visit them on facebook!

And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 The Cove by:

Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…