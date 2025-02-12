Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 02/12 On KRMSRADIO.COM

Wed. Feb 12th, 2025
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the lake region for Wednesday 02/12, presented by LOZ Rentals and Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing.
School Closings:
California R-1
Camdenton R-3
Clarksburg C-2
Cole Camp R-1
Dixon R-1
Hickory R-1
Holy Family Freeburg
Iberia R-5
Laquey R-3
Lincoln R-2
Macks Creek R-5
Maries R-2
Miller R-3 Tuscumbia
Richland R-4
Sacred Heart Freeburg
St. Elizabeth R-4
The King’s Academy – Lake Ozark
Warsaw R-9
Schools Holding Distance Learning:
Central Methodist University – All Campuses
Climax Springs R-4
Cole Country R-5 Eugene
Crocker R-2
Dallas R-1
Eldon R-1
High Point R-3
Maries R-1
Morgan R-1 & R2
School of the Osage R-2
State Fair Community College – All Campuses
Stoutland R-2
Swedeborg R-3
University of Missouri – Columbia
Other Closings and Cancellations:
ACT Impact Support Services – All Programs Cancelled
Disabled American Veterans Office – Closed
Hope House Lake Ozark – Closed
Lamb House – Closed
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church – Closed/No Services
Westlake Christian Church – Closed/No Services
If you have a closing or cancellation to report, send it to newsroom@krmsradio.com
Closings and Cancellations are presented On NEWS/TALK KRMS & KRMS TV 32 by:
LOZ Rentals
LOZ Rentals is an equipment rental company specializing in skid steers, excavators, booms, dump trailers, and much more.
Located on Highway 54 in Linn Creek, LOZ Rentals, making tracks at the Lake!
Call 573-286-3396 or visit them on facebook!
And on 93.5 ROCKS, Classic Country 104.9 and 98.7 The Cove by:
Hi-Tech Autobody and Towing…the guys in the big yellow trucks…