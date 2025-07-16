Two Arrested on Drug Trafficking in Miller County

At least two people face a drug trafficking charge after a narcotics search warrant is executed early Monday night in Miller County.

The probable cause statements allege that the warrant was executed at a residence in Eldon where more than 54 grams of a suspected methamphetamine were found along with paraphernalia, a 22-rifle, a stolen pickup and a stolen trailer.

Arrested at the scene and taken to the Miller County Jail were 51-year-old Zeus Radcliff and 26-year-old Alicia Ealey.

Ealey is formally charged with trafficking drugs and possession of a controlled substance while Radcliff is formally charged with trafficking drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bond for both was set at $50,000.