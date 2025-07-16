Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed in Connection to Fatal Airplane Crash in Osage Beach

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in Camden County seeking monetary damages in connection to a July-2023 fatal airplane crash in Osage Beach.

The family of Evan Vandiver, a 19-year-old passenger who was killed in the crash along with the pilot, Hayden Ritchhart, are seeking at least $25,000 in actual damages including funeral and burial expenses…at least $25,000 for damages including medical bills and loss of time and wages for Gary Vandiver, the father of the teen who was also a passenger on the flight…and at least $25,000 in damages for the loss of services, companionship and consortium suffered by Penny Vandiver, the mother of the teen and wife of Gary Vandiver.

The petition filed in the lawsuit claims that the pilot, Ritchhart, was careless and failed to exercise ordinary care in the pre-flight inspection leading to the airplane crashing shortly after takeoff from the Grand Glaize Airport.

With the death of the pilot, also named in the suit is Timothy McDuffey who is the Defendant ad Litem for Ritchhart.

(Photo from MO Highway Patrol, Troop-F)