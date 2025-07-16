National League Winners In Allstar Classic After Home Run Derby

Well, they say at every single baseball game, if you look hard enough you might see something you’ve never seen before.

But we got that last night and then some at ML BS All Star game in Atlanta.

The Midsummer classic was wild. The National League, up 6 to nothing, would watch that lead evaporate and lead to A66 tie after 9 innings.

But a new, rather very little talked about rule instituted.

Instead of extra innings, a Home Run Derby swing off 3 batters from each team would get 3 swings apiece and would be Kyle Schwarber home marine on each one of his swings to help decide a National League win.

Brendan Donovan of the the Cardinals came in the game about midway through, played second base and went 2 for three at the plate.

In fact, made the final out in the bottom of the ninth inning to force that home run swing off.

No Royals in the starting lineup, but plenty of Royals in the game.

Chris Boobich, not very good on the mound, just 1/3 of an inning, gave up three runs, including a home run.

Bobby Witt had a hit, two runs driven in and a run score, and Michael Garcia scored a run and drew a walk in the AL loss.