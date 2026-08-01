Columbia Man Seriously Injured After Near Drowning While Welding on a Dock

A 22-year-old man from Columbia is seriously injured when he was doing some welding work on a deck and received an electrical shock before falling into the water and nearly drowning.

That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened around 7:45 Friday night in the 29,000 block of Oak Knol Road in Morgan County.

The man was submerged for a few seconds before his body was retrieved and scanner traffic indicates that CPR was being performed on the man.

The 22-year-old was taken to Lake Regional Hospital before being flown to University Hospital in Columbia.