Columbia Regional To Add Up To 600 Parking Spots

If you’re traveling to and from the Lake Area via the Columbia Regional Airport, you’ll soon find it easier to park.

Airport officials say they’re planning to add an additional 600 parking spaces, after the city council approved the budget that resulted in $400,000 being allocated for the project.

The spaces will be in a gravel lot area south of the terminal.

Recently the airport announced they expanded flight options for travelers, with new stops such as Florida, Colorado and North Carolina.