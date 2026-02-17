MODOT To Update Navigational Lights On Phylicia Carson Bridge This Week

Some road closures and narrowing of the roadway are expected for drivers on Highway 54 in the Osage Beach area this week.

MODOT says they’ll be replacing boat navigation lights across the Phylicia Carson Memorial Bridge, formally known as the Grand Glaize Bridges, both Wednesday and Thursday during the daytime hours.

The ramp onto HWY 54 for westbound drivers is affected on Wednesday between 8AM and 4PM, while the ramp for eastbound drivers is affected on Thursday during the same timeframe.

All work is weather permitting.