Contested General Election Results by County (Final Unofficial)

In Camden County contested races and issues…

Nick Sherrell wins election as the next presiding commissioner beating out Mike McDuffey 11,721 to 5,105.

Incumbent State Rep Jeff Vernetti in the 123rd District bested his challenger Cody Hutcheson 10,910 votes to 4,626 votes.

And Camden County voters combined with voters in Morgan County to approve both the Sunrise Beach and Gravois Fire District issues. Needing only simple majority, Proposition Fire passed 1,392 to 917 in Sunrise Beach while Proposition Fire passed 1,551 to 857 in the Gravois district.

Camden County showed a 49-percent turnout.

In Miller County…

Clerk Clinton Jenkins retains his position collecting all 6,494 of the votes cast. (Jenkins was unopposed.)

Miller County showed a turnout of 49-percent.

In Morgan County contested races and issues…

Tony Stephens will be the new presiding commissioner after beating Independent Lavern Zimmerman by a 4,388 to 1,693 difference.

The Stover local use tax issue was passed by the narrowest of margins…146 to 145.

Morgan County voters also combined with voters in Benton County to defeat the Morgan County R-1 issue…1,057 no votes to 639 yes votes while combining with Camden County voters to approve both the Gravois and Sunrise Beach fire district issues.

Morgan County showed a turnout of 47-percent.