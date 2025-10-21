Correctional Officer Taken Hostage In Licking On Monday

Some tense moments at the South Center Correctional Center in Licking after a staff member was taken hostage by an offender Monday morning.

The Department of Corrections says emergency protocols were initiated with the Corrections Emergency Response Team working with the highway patrol and local law enforcement to bring the incident to a peaceful resolve a little more than five hours after it began.

The staff member was not injured and was debriefed with trauma support while the offender was apprehended without further incident.