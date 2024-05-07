CVB Says They’ve Expanded Marketing Efforts Due To New Tourism Brought On By COVID

The lake area continues to draw a large number of visitors.

That’s according to Lake of the Ozarks Convention and Visitor Bureau Director Heather Brown, who says ever since COVID…the number of visitors outside of the traditional Memorial-to-Labor Day weekend has grown…and so has the C-V-B marketing efforts.

“We’re trying to get people from even farther out market, than normally we have done in the past. And by doing that, they tend to stay longer….spend more money. And so, you know…instead of just doing a quick drive market…we’re going out a little bit further where maybe they have to stay a little bit longer when they come down to visit.”

Coming up next on the list of C-V-B activities is the Board of Realtors golf tournament on Wednesday and the Ozark Rides Rally this Thursday through Saturday.