D.A.R.E. Graduates Recognized in Camden County

63 students from the Macks Creek, Climax Springs and Stoutland School Districts take the next step towards what will hopefully be a safer and drug-free future after graduating from the Drug Abuse Resistance Education in Camden County.

Sheriff Chris Edgar says the program is a collaborative effort between his office and local school districts to emphasize the importance of citizenship, community involvement and positive relationships with law enforcement by learning how to analyze risks, making informed choices and building self-confidence.

DARE is a nationwide 10-week curriculum which, in Camden County, is taught by Deputy Kandi Greer.

The program was founded in 1983.