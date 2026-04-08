New Mayor Elected in Osage Beach (as of 8:45pm)

With 747 votes cast between Camden and Miller counties, the City of Osage will have a new mayor.

In the race, Incumbent Michael Harmison collected 151 votes in Camden County and 13 votes in Miller County for a total of 164 votes or 21.9 percent.

Harmison was bested by challenger Richard Ross who received 313 votes in Camden County and 26 votes in Miller County for a total of 339 votes or 45.3 percent.

The other challenger, Angie Shuster, received 231 votes in Camden County and 13 votes in Miller County for a total of 244 votes or 32.6 percent.

Election Results in Camden County

https://camdencountymo.gov/wp-content/uploads/214_PALL_Election_Summaryfinal.pdf

Election Results in Miller County

https://millercountymo.gov/SKM_300i26040720130.pdf?t=202604072118360

Election Results in Morgan County

https://www.morgancountymo.gov/plugins/show_image.php?id=351

No Results Available in Benton County