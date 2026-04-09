Torch Electronics Agrees to Suspend Video Gaming Machines in Missouri

Those gaming machines you can find in just about every c-store and many other retail outlets across the lake area and statewide will apparently start to disappear, if they haven’t started to already, by Friday of this week.

That’s according to Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway’s office which says Torch Electronics, the largest provider of the illegal gambling devices in the state, has agreed to suspend all operations.

The action follows an ongoing criminal investigation into the machines and criminal court filings which may have started in Camden County before other publicized cases in southeast and southwest Missouri were announced by the AG’s office.

Hanaway’s office also says the agreement by Torch clearly signals that there has never been a gray market when it comes to the unregulated gambling machines.

The AG’s office will continue investigating other operators and retail outlets that continue to make the machines available to the public.