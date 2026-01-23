Damage Kept to a Minimum After House Fire in Richland

Firefighters make quick work of a reported house fire in Richland.

Tri-County Fire Chief Russell Hobbs says the call to the 200 block of West Washington was received around 10:15 Thursday morning after a report of smoke coming from the front, second floor of the house.

Personnel from Tri-County, Hazelgreen and Waynesville brought the fire under control in about 15 minutes and contained fire damage to the one room while the rest of the residence sustained light smoke damage.

Occupants of the residence were able to escape before fire personnel arrived on the scene.

There were no injuries reported and a cause for of fire was not released.