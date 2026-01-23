A packed house was on hand Friday afternoon at Osage Beach City Hall for the official renaming and dedication of what had been the Grand Glaize bridges to the the “Police Officer Phylicia Carson Memorial Bridge.”

Chief Todd Davis leading the dedication to honor the late Carson who lost her life in a pursuit-related traffic accident during the early-morning hours on August 31st, 2024.

Also on hand for the dedication was Governor Mike Kehoe who says the dedication is just proof that we do not forget first responders.

State Representative Jeff Vernetti and Mayor Michael Harmison also spoke while Carson’s surviving husband, Grant, and their kids cut a ceremonial ribbon.

