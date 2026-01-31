Deadline For Real ID At USA Airports Is This Sunday

Starting Sunday, the TSA will charge air travelers who don’t have a Real ID drivers license or a passport $45 to board a plane.

If you are among the 94% of people who show up at checkpoints every day with compliant identification, TSA says nothing should really change.

But there’s 1,500,000 to 180,000 people every day who show up without a real ID.

They are going to have to pay this fee.

You probably want to do it before you get to the airport, and if you don’t, you may not make your flight.