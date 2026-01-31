Scammers Continue To Impersonate Lake Area Sheriff’s Deputies

Here we go again…another scam trying to impersonate a Camden County deputy soliciting payments for missed court dates or warrant settlements.

That’s according to the real Chief Deputy Scott Hines who says this time around the reported scammer is using the name of Sergeant Larry Bowling to try grabbing your cash.

Hines also says that’s not how it works but, if you do receive one of the calls, you should just hang up without engaging with the individual.

You should also make sure your family members, especially older ones, also know about the scam.

And if it makes you feel any better if you receive such a call, you can always report it to your local law enforcement office.