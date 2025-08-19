Death Reported at Camden County Juvenile Center

Camden County authorities are investigating the death of a detainee being held at the Camden County Juvenile Center.

Although not many details are available, KRMS News has learned that emergency personnel were called out to the center just west of Camdenton on Sunday and were unsuccessful in saving, who was believed to be, a 17-year-old subject.

No other official information is available at this time and, considering the call was to the juvenile center, not much else is expected to be released.

It is also known, however, that law enforcement responded Saturday night to the juvenile center after a report of two detainees allegedly involved in an assault and throwing chairs against walls and windows trying to break into the control room. It’s unknown if that incident was related to the detainee death.