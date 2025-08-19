Skelton Likely to Avoid Trial, Accepts Pending Plea Deal in Connection to Alleged LPR Theft

Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton is likely to avoid trial after accepting a pending plea deal in connection to the alleged theft of a Flock license plate reader (LPR).

A longtime critic of LPR’s, Skelton had been charged with felony stealing and tampering with service or utility or institution plus a misdemeanor for obstructing government operations,

Courthouse records indicate that the case had been set for a preliminary hearing and to consider a motion to dismiss on August 21st before being continued on Monday for the plea deal to be approved at sentencing.

At this time, specifics of the plea offer from the state are not being released.

Tentative court dates of September 3rd, 4th or 5th if not sooner based on the court’s availability have been identified.

And in a related matter, the court had denied a request for the presence of media video equipment in the court room during pre-trial settings, according to the court, to be able to conduct a fair trial.