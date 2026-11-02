Deer Crashes Through FBC Nursery Window

It may have been Halloween but the blood was very much real as an unexpected visitor crashed through the nursery window late Saturday morning at the First Baptist Church in Camdenton.

That unexpected visitor was an antlered deer with his entry caught on the Church’s security camera footage.

NEWS-11-02-2026 FBC DEER

Nathan, with the Church, also says that the deer was apparently spooked by a nearby business owner or its own reflection in the window.

Camdenton police were nearby and reported the incident to the conservation department.

Fortunately there was nobody in the nursery and, other than the deer bleeding out, there were no other injuries.

(NOTE: A video and other pictures were provided by the Church but KRMS News decided not to use them due to the graphic nature of them.)