Sun. Nov 1st, 2026

 

Laclede County Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Pursuit Accident Suspect Gets Away on Foot

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Sunday, November 1st, 2026

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pursuit-related accident on Elm Street at Springfield Road after the suspect was able to get away.

The highway patrol report says it happened when a car driven by an unknown subject being pursued by Laclede County ran off the road, returned to the road and struck a motorcycle before traveling onto private property striking multiple stationary objects with the driver fleeing the scene on foot.

The man riding the motorcycle, a 39-year-old from Lebanon, was seriously hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 Sunday morning.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Sunday, November 1st, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony