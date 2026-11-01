Laclede County Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Pursuit Accident Suspect Gets Away on Foot

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pursuit-related accident on Elm Street at Springfield Road after the suspect was able to get away.

The highway patrol report says it happened when a car driven by an unknown subject being pursued by Laclede County ran off the road, returned to the road and struck a motorcycle before traveling onto private property striking multiple stationary objects with the driver fleeing the scene on foot.

The man riding the motorcycle, a 39-year-old from Lebanon, was seriously hurt and taken to Mercy Hospital.

The incident was reported shortly after 1:30 Sunday morning.