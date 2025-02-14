Dixon Man Faces Charges For Breaking Through A Wall And Shooting His Neighbor

A Dixon man is formally charged in Pulaski County after allegedly breaking through a wall and into a neighbor’s apartment before shooting the 78-year-old victim with her own gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the woman who had apparently been shot in the wrist area and suffered some type of injury to her forehead.

A check of the next door apartment revealed suspected methamphetamine but no suspect who was identified as Jesse Ray Roberts whose phone was pinged to a location in Springfield where he was later arrested.

Roberts is charged with first-degree assault-serious physical injury or special victim, burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use a weapon-exhibiting.