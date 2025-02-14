Lake Ozark Hoping For Another Productive Year Of Improvements

Officials in Lake Ozark are hoping that the beginning of this year is a sign of even better things to come after what they consider to have been a productive 2024.

That’s according to City Administrator Harrison Fry says who says the activity, so far, has not slowed down.

“A lot of contracts for infrastructure really all on the on the engineering side now it’s got to be designed before it can be built. A couple things for purchases in that regard. But otherwise, we’re just very happy with the year we had behind us and looking to continue on that momentum.”

A couple of the bigger projects completed in Lake Ozark included improvements to the Bagnell Dam Strip and, more recently, Lighthouse Road being re-opened.