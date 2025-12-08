DNR Water Project Grants Launch Across Missouri

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced a round of accepting applications for Water Safety and Security Act Project grants is now open.

The grants offer up to $15,000 in reimbursement to eligible systems to develop valve and hydrant inspection programs, and accurate maps of system shut-off valve and hydrant locations using a geographic information system or an alternative physical mapping system.

Applications received through Jan. 31st will be ranked competitively and awarded in order. Any applications received after that time through March 31st may be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis if available funding remains

Applicants need to register through the Funding Opportunities Portal on the DNR’s website to be considered.