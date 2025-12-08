Chiefs Fall To Texans Sunday Night

It might go down is one of the worst performances in the career of Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs lose on Sunday Night Football at Arrowhead, 20 to 10 at the hands of the Houston Texans.

The numbers on Mahomes, well, they speak for themselves.

13 of 32 throwing the ball for 146 yards.

Here’s where things get bad.

0 touchdowns, 3 interceptions from a Holmes.

He had a quarterback rating of 15.9 on the night. Startling, really, when you think about it.

The Chiefs continue to dip in the AFC West standings, and they’ve got work to do if they want to be around in the playoffs here in 2025.