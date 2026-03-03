Doctors Say Plaque Buildup Worse For Women Than Men

Unfortunately, the verdict about heart health for women isn’t all that good of news.

That’s according to Doctor Celine Gounder, editor at large for KFF Health News and CBS Medical Contributor who says defining factors can often be overlooked in women but there are some steps to help minimize chances of a cardiac event.

“Statin’s help with blood pressure control, lifestyle changes are needed…even when the blockage doesn’t look dramatic.”

Another issue women have when it comes to potential cardiac events is plaque buildup in their arteries which can clog up quicker than in a man due to smaller arteries.

The bottom line according to Gounder is that any sign of a possible cardiac issue cannot be downplayed or ignored.

“Chest pain is still the most common symptom of heart trouble in women. Not just nausea or fatigue, but chest pain. If it’s new or getting worse, it deserves attention.”