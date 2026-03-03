Friday’s Noted As The Best Day To Book A Flight According To New Survey

Tue. Mar 3rd, 2026
A study has been released uncovering the new “best day” to book a flight.
There have been plenty of myths about the best day to book an airline flight, but a new study from Expedia suggests to quit thinking Tuesday and Wednesday.
Booking and flying on a Friday can save you up to 8%.
It doesn’t mean your particular flight.
But it’s a good rule of thumb.
Expedia’s Melanie Fish says the theory is there’s not as much business demand on a Friday, and those weekend travelers are spreading out their trips, so Friday’s is offering more value.