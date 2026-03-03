Tue. Mar 3rd, 2026

 

Friday’s Noted As The Best Day To Book A Flight According To New Survey

A study has been released uncovering the new “best day” to book a flight.

There have been plenty of myths about the best day to book an airline flight, but a new study from Expedia suggests to quit thinking Tuesday and Wednesday.

Booking and flying on a Friday can save you up to 8%.

It doesn’t mean your particular flight.

But it’s a good rule of thumb.

Expedia’s Melanie Fish says the theory is there’s not as much business demand on a Friday, and those weekend travelers are spreading out their trips, so Friday’s is offering more value.

