Dogwood Animal Shelter Offers Help For Outdoor Pets

If you think this weather and the bitter temperatures are miserable for you, lake area animal shelters are reminding you that the same goes for most any of our outdoor pets.

Dogwood Animal Shelter Manager Ellen Keen says the animals may not be able to remain outside but, at least, inside they will have a little comfort from the cold.

“Very fortunate that my kennel floors are heated, so that really helps when it gets so cold. And we’ve got cement floors. At least we know that the dogs aren’t laying on a cold cement floor.”

Keen also says being in the shelter isn’t necessarily the best way for animals to dodge the weather, but at least they are taken care of.

“We make sure that they’re comfortable and warm and have a roof over their head and have food in their little tummies.”

And if your pets do have to remain outside, try to shelter them from the wind and line their shelters with some type of forage to seal a little warmth inside.