Camdenton BOA Meeting On JAN 16th Cancelled Due To “Variety Of Reasons”

The show won’t go on as scheduled next week for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen.

The regularly scheduled meeting, which was set for Tuesday the 16th, has been cancelled.

What had been the tentative agenda for the meeting sent out to the media and published online, only indicates that it is canceled due to “a variety of reasons” and that the usual reports have been posted on the city’s website.

The next regularly scheduled meeting for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen will now be Tuesday, February 6th.