Dogwood Festival Continues Despite Weather – Eyes Remain Alert

After cancelling the Dogwood Carnival last night due to the weather, it’s a case of playing it by ear for tonight’s activities and, likely, for some of the activities planned for tomorrow as well.

The carnival is back on the schedule from 5-10 tonight with several activities still set to go Saturday including the parade in Camdenton which is scheduled to start at 10:00 in the morning and the carnival continuing at 11 and running through 10pm.

Other activities planned for Saturday include: Young Eagles free airplane rides, outdoor food and vendors, an indoor arts and crafts show, a dinner theater and live entertainment starting at 12:30 and running through 9:30.