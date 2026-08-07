Dr. Benny Earl Thomas Passes Away

Simply known by many as “Doc,” Doctor Benny Thomas passed away on Thursday, August 6.

Dr. Thomas leaves behind more than five generations of serving the Lake of the Ozarks region and being a member of the Shriners.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Thomas, who served as a Camden County commissioner for 16 years and his daughter, Dr. Amanda Kingston and her husband, Jordan, of Philadelphia and his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this Sunday, August 9, at the Hedges Scott Millard Funeral Home in Osage Beach.

Memorial donations are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children.

“Doc” was 81 years old.