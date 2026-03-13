Drought Conditions Continue To Improve Across Missouri

The most recent drought map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor now shows that a great majority of the state is now drought free affecting fewer than a million people.

In the lake area…Camden, Miller, Morgan and Benton counties are now considered to be “abnormally dry” with no areas of drought being reported.

The month of February was recorded as the 44th driest over the past 123 years in Camden County, the 42nd driest in Miller County, the 43rd driest in Morgan County and the 36th driest in Benton County.

Statewide, all of central Missouri is considered to be “abnormally dry” with areas in northern and southern Missouri falling into “moderate” to “severe” conditions and a four county area in far southern Missouri still lingering in the “extreme” drought category.