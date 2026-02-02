Eagle Days Sees Record Attendance Numbers For 2026

Since transitioning to a one-day event, the 2026 Lake of the Ozarks Eagle Days brought in a record attendance with more than 2,000 people showing up.

Michelle Cook from the Eagle Days committee also says that new locations, different programs and great weather were all contributing factors to setting that record attendance.

Locations this year included Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Willmore Lodge, the Bagnell Dam River Access and Bridal Cave.

And while the Boy Scouts were also on hand showing off their invention lab, Ameren-Missouri, the Dickerson Park Zoo and more than 40 businesses and sponsors also did their parts to make it happen.

Plans are already underway for the 2027 Eagle Days.