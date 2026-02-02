BREAKING: Tragic Ending to Missing Endangered Persons Case in the Lake Area

A missing endangered persons case involving an Eldon woman has come to a tragic end.

That’s according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office which says that 35-year-old Amanda Rodgers, last seen on January 26th, was discovered deceased after a traffic accident off highway-54 in the Meads Flat area in Miller County.

The original missing persons case indicated that Ms. Rodgers had left Eldon during the early-morning hours enroute to Camdenton to pick up her children but never arrived.

A deputy searching the area was apparently able to find the car which was concealed by a fallen tree.

No official details concerning the accident have been released by the highway patrol.