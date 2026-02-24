Early-Morning Fire Damages House in the Stoutland Area

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house in the 1000 block of Highway-JJ is being called undetermined.

Personnel from the Sleeper-Stoutland Department received the call around 12:15 Sunday morning and discovered the single-story house well involved.

Hampering efforts to bring the fire under control included windy conditions and freezing temperatures which prompted several other agencies, including the Mid-County and Tri-County districts, to also respond and provide mutual aid.

The Red Cross was also notified to assist the resident and there were no injuries reported.