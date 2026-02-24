Wed. Feb 25th, 2026

 

Early-Morning Fire Damages House in the Stoutland Area

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, February 24th, 2026

The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a house in the 1000 block of Highway-JJ is being called undetermined.

Personnel from the Sleeper-Stoutland Department received the call around 12:15 Sunday morning and discovered the single-story house well involved.

Hampering efforts to bring the fire under control included windy conditions and freezing temperatures which prompted several other agencies, including the Mid-County and Tri-County districts, to also respond and provide mutual aid.

The Red Cross was also notified to assist the resident and there were no injuries reported.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Tuesday, February 24th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony