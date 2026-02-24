Blue Alert in Christian County Ends with Second Deputy and the Suspect Killed in the Gunfire

The Blue Alert issued Monday and subsequent manhunt for the Reeds Spring man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Christian County deputy during a traffic stop near Highlandville comes to an end with even more tragedy reported.

The search for Richard Bird focused on a wooded area with a highway patrol helicopter picking up a moving heat signature with Bird opening fire as law enforcement moved in and returned fire.

A second Christian County deputy along with Bird were killed in the shootout while two other deputies, one from Christian County and one from Webster County, were injured with what’s believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

———-

In the meantime, tributes and condolences continue to flow in on social media from lake area authorities and law enforcement around the state and the country for the two deputies who lost their lives and the others who were injured in the events that unfolded in Christian County.