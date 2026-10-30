Edwards-Area House Destroyed by Fire

What was initially reported as a small backyard natural cover fire on Pine Cove Road in Camden County results in a multi-agency response instead for a residential structure fire.

The Northwest Camden County Fire District says, upon arrival, the house was already heavily involved prompting mutual aid from the Deer Creek, Mid-County and Southwest districts along with the Coffman Bend Fire Association.

The location of the residence on the terrain and establishing a sustained water supply added to the challenges of extinguishing the fires.

The house was a total loss but fortunately there were no injuries reported.