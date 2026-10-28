Road Rage Incident Causes Anxious Moments at Eldon Middle School

Some anxious moments Tuesday afternoon for the Eldon School District and parents of some students.

Eldon police say it started as a road rage incident on Route-CC with one of the participants pulling into the middle school seeking assistance. At the time of the response, the severity of what was happening was unknown prompting a heavy police response.

There were no weapons displayed or involved and the sequence did not include an active shooter situation.

Social media comments gave district bus drivers credit for keeping the kids safe and the officers for their quick response. No arrests were reported.