El Nino Still In Charge Across The Lake Area But The Winds Are Starting To Shift

With the official spring season now just a week away, what kind of weather will Mother Nature deliver to the lake area…?

According to Ray Miller in the Weatherology Office, that will depend on whether the warm and dry “el-nino” we’ve been in over the winter continues to ease up.

“Not quite shifting into a La Nina, which is the opposite…when the Pacific waters are colder….but just getting back into a more neutral pattern, and it is just the early signs of seeing that transition…so we’ll have to see how that pans out.”

Miller also says the continuation of an “el nino” year over the spring and summer will make for more active weather.