Culvert pipe installation is expected to begin next week along a two-and-a-half mile stretch of Midway Road in Miller County.

What that means, according to the county commission, will be partial road closings over the next two weeks.

The work begins on Monday, weather permitting, and will stretch from the travel center south down to the Midway Road/Highway-54 exit.

Flaggers and/or signage is expected to be in place for the duration of the project.