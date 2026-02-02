Eldon Basketball Tournament Finishes With Camdenton & Versailles Picking Up Wins

Well, you heard some of the coverage on Classic Country 104.9 the Eldon boys basketball tournament, another roaring success.

They’ve been doing it for a long time, evidenced by the 95th annual tournament.

Big games all day on Saturday, the championship ultimately going to Sedalia Smith Cotton High School.

They beat Eugene 47 to 44, but earlier in the day Osage In the 3rd place game they fall to Boonville 65 to 60.

The Camdenton Lakers get a win of the consolation game.

They beat Fatima 46 to 39 and in the 7th place game, it was Versailles over Eldon 65 to 53.

So ultimately a tough finish for the host school Mustangs.

They came in red hot but ultimately don’t win a game in the tournament.