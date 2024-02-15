Eldon Man Arrested After Going 90 In A 65 Through Miller County

An Eldon man finds out the hard way it’s not a good idea to be driving 90 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone when you have outstanding warrants.

The highway patrol reports that’s what happened early Tuesday evening to 49-year-old Benjamin Faulconer.

Faulconer had been wanted on two misdemeanor traffic warrants out of Miller County and now faces additional traffic related offenses after being taken into custody in Cole County.

Faulconer was taken to the Cole County Jail.