Felony Charges Pending Following Pursuit in Miller County

Several charges are pending following a pursuit and the arrest of a Camdenton man in Miller County.

The pursuit apparently started in the Eldon area before continuing on eastbound-54 from Route-52.

Eventually stopped and taken into custody, according to the highway patrol, was 52-year-old Robert Ellis Smith.

Pending charges against Smith include felony DWI-chronic offender, felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000, resisting arrest for a felony and driving revoked.

Smith was taken to the Miller County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.