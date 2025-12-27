Lake Regional Health System Says Patient Information Uncompromised After Reported Security Breach

Patient information from the Lake Regional Health System is apparently uncompromised after reported data security incident.

A notice posted on Lake Regional’s website says a third-party electronic health record vendor identified as Cerner Corporation became aware of a security event in late February. The information revealed that an unauthorized third party gained access to protected health information on legacy Cerner systems.

The Cerner Corporation also reported contacting law enforcement but being directed to delay notifications to allow for an investigation.

Lake Regional says it wasn’t made aware of the breach until late October and, as of the current time, there is no information to indicate there was any compromise of patient information maintained by Lake Regional or Lake Regional’s I-T systems.

Several reports of receiving notice in the mail about the breach have been reported on social media.

Those with questions or are unsure if they have been affected can call 833-918-0882 toll-free Monday through Friday, 8a-8p central time and are being instructed to use reference number B156058.

COPY OF LAKE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM’S ONLINE NOTICE REPORTING THE BREACH

Lake Regional Notified of Cerner Data Security Incident