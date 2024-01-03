FEMA Survey Finds Over 50% Of Adults Believe They Are Prepared For A Disaster

How prepared is your household in the case of a disaster…?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released its national household survey on preparedness which was conducted between February 1st and March 14th of last year…7,604 responses were received.

Of those responses…51% of adults believed they were prepared for a disaster with 57% of adults indicating that they have taken three or more preparedness actions.

Those actions include, among others: making a plan and making home safer, assembling or updating supplies, signing up for alerts and warnings, saving for a rainy day and learning an evacuation route.

89% also indicated that they were aware of information on how to be prepared and 54% had some type of disaster experience. Another 77% believed that a disaster was likely or very likely to impact their lives.

The numbers represent just the tip of the iceberg of the report which can be found in its entirety at FEMA-Prepare@fema.dhs.gov