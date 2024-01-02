So Far 10 Arrests Made In New Years Holiday Counting Period

The highway patrol reports at least ten arrests, so far, over the official New Year’s holiday counting period…seven of the arrests for alleged drunk driving.

Three others were also arrested…one for driving suspended, one for driving suspended and multiple outstanding warrants, and one for not having a valid driver’s license and speeding 20-25 miles per hour over the limit.

Five of the arrests happened in Miller County, three in Camden County and two in Morgan County.

The highway patrol also reported one accident in the lake area, so far, with one minor injury after the driver swerved to avoid a deer sending his pickup off the road striking a tree.

The official counting period ends at 11:59 Monday Night.