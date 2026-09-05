Fire Causes Severe Damage to Gravois-Area Home

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze that caused severe damage to a home in the 25,000 block of Highway-135.

Gravois Fire Chief Dustin Hancock says the call was received to a stove fire around 10:20 Friday afternoon and upon arrival light smoke was showing from the eaves and flames from the back of the house.

All occupants of the house were able to get out safely and personnel from several area districts were able to bring the alarm under control in about 45 minutes. Water had too be shuttled in to fight the blaze and one firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exposure.

There were no other injuries.