Apparent Bridge Jumper Investigated in Osage Beach

Another report of a possible bridge jumper in the lake area.

Osage Beach police and fire along with the highway patrol were dispatched around 11:15 Saturday night after a report of a possible bridge jumper to the Phylicia Carson Memorial Bridge.

Fire boats also responded to the area while thermo flashlights were used from above the bridge to try locating the suspected jumper in the water. Searchers also focused some of the effort in the nearby area of Passover Road.

The search was apparently suspended over an hour later.

KRMS News will pass along any details if released by Osage Beach or the highway patrol.