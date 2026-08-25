Fire Damages Camdenton Home

A Camdenton house is damaged by fire.

Mid-County Chief Scott Frandsen says the call to the residence on North Ozark Drive was received around 3:10 Monday morning and, upon arrival, crews encountered a fire that had originated in the kitchen area.

The blaze was quickly brought under control with personnel staying on the scene for overhaul and to check for any extension of the fire.

All residents were able to get out before crews arrived on the scene.

Providing mutual aid were the Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach fire districts, Mercy Ambulance and Camdenton police.

There were no injuries.