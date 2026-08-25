Camden Republican Club To Host Planning Meeting For Patriot Dinner

The Camden County Republican Club has announced dates for the next couple of meetings.

The first, next Monday the 31st, will be another planning meeting for the Patriot Dinner which is coming up on October 17th featuring Constitutional Attorney KrisAnne Hall. The planning meeting will be at Vista Grande starting at 5:30.

The club will then meet for its regular meeting on September 15th featuring a get-to-know-you with various candidates who are running in the upcoming General Election in November.